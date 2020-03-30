Coronavirus Outbreak: Prohibitory orders issued in Kerala's Kottayam after migrant workers protest lack of transportation to their hometowns
Kottayam: Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC were issued in Kottayam district on Monday, a day after a village near Changanassery saw a massive protest by hundreds of migrant workers, violating the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
District Collector PK Sudheer Babu issued the prohibitory orders as a measure "to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the district", officials said.
The orders were issued following reports submitted by the district police chief and sub-divisional magistrate, stating that there were instances of public gathering in the district even after the government announced measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said.
Seeking transportation to travel to their native places, hundreds of migrant workers took to the streets in Payippad village, near Changanassery, on Sunday, violating the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
The Kerala government quickly stepped in to defuse the tension by deploying police force and sending the Kottayam district authorities to pacify the agitating migrant workers, who are called guest labourers in the state.
The district collector and superintendent of police held talks with the migrant workers and managed to send them back to their camps.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 11:33:11 IST
Tags : Coroanavirus, Corona, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus In Kottayam, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Kerala, Coronavirus Kottayam, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, India Lockdown, Kerala, Kottayam, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi On Coronavirus, NewsTracker
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India