Coronavirus Outbreak: Progress made in women's football at risk due to COVID-19 pandemic, says FIFPro
The recent progress of women’s football is at risk of being undone as the sport is brought to a standstill by the novel coronavirus, the players union FIFPRO told Reuters television on Friday.
FIFPRO said in a report published Thursday that the women’s game could face an “existential threat” and many players could lose their livelihoods in the aftermath of the pandemic.
“I think it is fair to say that it (women’s soccer) is going to hit much harder (than the men’s),” said FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann. “It is a massive hit to the game absolutely and we must also understand it’s not just the big tournaments.”
“(It risks being) thrown back many years of its development if we don’t pay attention to that now.”
Baer-Hoffmann said that, while club football was the main source of income in the men’s game, many female players were “very much dependant in terms of their income for representing their country.”
“They usually have a dual income stream between their club and their national team football,” he said. “Now, when there are no games played, many of those players will be struggling to receive that compensation from the federations which may just force them out of their professional careers.”
The women’s game also depended heavily on international tournaments for visibility, meaning that the postponement of the Olympic Games, from 2020 to 2021, was a significant blow.
“We need those events to keep driving the public attention,” said,” he said.
Arsenal captain Kim Little added that many players had been left in a “vulnerable position.”
“The circumstances that a lot of players work in are very unstable in the sense of contracts aren’t particularly long, some players have to work another job because financially they can’t just live off their footballing wage,” she said.
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 21:02:34 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, FIFA, FIFPro, Football, Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, KickingAround, Kim Little
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO reviews impact on operations caused by US funding withdrawal, says will work with partners to fill financial gaps
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt says no new cases reported in 2 hotspots for 15 days; containment zones rise to 60
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39