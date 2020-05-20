Coronavirus Outbreak: Premier League players are being treated like 'lab rats,' says Newcastle defender Danny Rose
Newcastle United defender Danny Rose has said Premier League players are being treated like “lab rats” after teams were given permission to return to training in small groups this week.
The England international, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has been a vocal critic of the league’s plans to restart the season, which has been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The league said on Tuesday that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample of 748 individuals.
“People are suggesting we should go back to football, like we’re guinea pigs or lab rats. We’re going to experiment this phase and see if it works or not,” Rose said on the Lockdown Tactics podcast.
“I can just imagine people at home saying, ‘Well they earn that amount of money so they should be going back.’
“For stuff like that I think is it worth the hassle? I could be potentially risking my health for people’s entertainment and that’s not something I want to be involved in if I’m honest.”
Watford have confirmed that three people from the club, including one player, have tested positive for COVID-19, while Burnley said their assistant coach Ian Woan was among those to return a positive result after being tested on Sunday.
Watford skipper Troy Deeney has said he will not resume training out of concern for his son’s health.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 20, 2020 20:23:31 IST
Tags : Burnley, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Danny Rose, Football, Ian Woan, KickingAround, Newcastle United, Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford
Trending
-
Cyclone Amphan: Five major health impacts of a severe cyclone you should know about
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine initial test results hailed in media, but experts are skeptical
-
World Autoimmune Arthritis Day 2020: All you need to know about autoimmune arthritis diseases
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 19: WHO approves virus origin probe, China seals Shulan, Moderna vaccine shows promise
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 19: Cases cross 1 lakh, Ministry releases guidelines for reopening of offices
-
Disinfectant tunnel for COVID-19: Head of the project from IIT Kanpur explains how it works
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
‘Straight-Up Fire’ in His Veins: A personal recount of a New York teen who battled the new COVID-19 syndrome