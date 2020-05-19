Coronavirus Outbreak: Premier League leaders Liverpool participating in yoga sessions on Zoom to stay fit during COVID-19 break

The physical activities of athletes have been restricted as they are spending most of their time indoors due to COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, players of Liverpool Football Club came together in a Zoom conference call to practice yoga.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad practiced yoga and meditation during the session which was led by instructor Dianne Atherton who is the co-founder of Awake, reported ITV News.

The aim of the yoga session was to focus on the mental well-being of the footballers and maintain their morale. English Premier League clubs are taking different steps to keep their players health as they stay away from the field. The Premier League was suspended on 13 March after the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing about her experience of teaching yoga to Liverpool FC players, Dianne said, “Teaching yoga to Liverpool FC has been fantastic. Being given the opportunity to inspire and lead the team through calming, mindful exercises during this difficult time is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

“Robbo, I know you miss me but look after yourself a bit mate!” @VirgilvDijk's advice to @andrewrobertso5, a new trim for @Alex_OxChambo and more ahead of our latest online yoga session #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/bWZeD2azIc — Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) May 3, 2020

The report mentioned that Premier League clubs have agreed to plans to resume training in small groups. The league said that players must maintain social distancing at all times.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Klopp has said that it would not be correct if the suspended Premier League season is declared “null and void” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League standings with 82 points from 29 games. The Reds have a 25-point lead over Manchester City who occupy the second spot. Pep Guardiola’s team, though, have a match in hand.

“There was talk that people wanted to declare the season null and void. So you thought: 'Huh? We have played 76 percent of the season and you just want to delete the thing?” a report by Goal mentioned Klopp saying.

Stating that he would personally find it unfair, Klopp said dealing with the crisis is the most important thing, but that doesn't mean that certain things are of no importance at all just because they are less important.

Liverpool are trying to win their first league title in 30 years.

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 20:30:27 IST

