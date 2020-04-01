Coronavirus Outbreak: Premier League, EFL to discuss wage deferral plan with Professional Footballers’ Association, says report
Premier League and English Football League clubs are seeking agreement on a collective wage deferral plan at a meeting with the Professional Footballers’ Association on Wednesday, the BBC has reported.
The report said the proposal is one option to help clubs safeguard their financial future during the coronavirus shutdown.
English football has been suspended until at least 30 April and league authorities have said they will resume action “only when it is safe and conditions allow”.
Players at Championship leaders Leeds United have volunteered to take a wage deferral, while Birmingham City have asked some players to take a 50 per cent pay cut over the next four months.
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has called on Premier League players and managers to help English football deal with the crisis.
“We have seen some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus take steps to reduce their costs,” said Levy, who revealed Spurs had imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May.
“We hope the discussions between the Premier League, PFA and LMA (League Managers Association) will result in players and coaches doing their bit for the football ecosystem.”
Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, general secretary of FIFPRO, has praised the players who agreed to take pay cuts but warned that the example should not be used to pressure those at smaller clubs.
“We can only appeal to common sense that those measures taken by the elite clubs and players cannot just be transferred downwards,” he added.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 10:27:34 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, English Football League, Football, KickingAround, Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association, Sports
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect