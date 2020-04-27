Coronavirus Outbreak: Premier League club Crystal Palace to cook 900 meals per week for healthcare workers
London: Crystal Palace’s chefs will cook 900 meals a week for frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable families in south London during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The food will be delivered to doctors and nurses in the National Health Service (NHS), elderly and vulnerable people forced to stay at home, impoverished families and the homeless.
Palace are working in partnership with City Harvest London, a food surplus redistribution charity. The club said they are funding all costs for ingredients, meal preparation and packaging while the charity covers delivery expenses.
The @CPFC chefs are creating healthy meals for NHS staff, families & vulnerable people in south London from the kitchens at Selhurst Park!
The Palace Kitchen is run in partnership with @CityHarvest_LDN & #PalaceForLife
More 👉 https://t.co/PeaAv76IhX pic.twitter.com/0ftZ0fB5hh
— Palace for Life Fdn. (@PalaceForLife) April 27, 2020
“We are delighted that the club has asked us to help deliver this initiative along with City Harvest to provide meals to heroic NHS staff working on the frontline and to the most vulnerable members of our communities,” Palace for Life Foundation CEO Mike Summers said in a statement.
“It is in keeping with the club’s mission to be a force for good in South London.”
Palace said the service would continue for “as long as possible and practical”. The United Kingdom’s lockdown measures are in place until at least 7 May.
Professional soccer in England has been suspended indefinitely because of the flu-like coronavirus which has caused more than 20,700 deaths in the UK.
