Coronavirus Outbreak: Premier League club Arsenal cancel training despite completing 14-day isolation period
Arsenal have advised their players, who were to resume training on Tuesday, to stay at home even though they completed their 14-day isolation period after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.
Arteta’s positive test forced the team to go into self-isolation, while the Premier League has suspend the football season until 30 April.
"As a result of the current situation, we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time," Arsenal said in a statement on Monday.
“Therefore our men’s first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home.”
The club also confirmed they would continue paying matchday and non-matchday casual workers until 30 April despite the suspension.
Manchester United announced last week that they would keep paying their casual staff even if the season’s remaining games were cancelled or played in empty stadiums.
“These are challenging times for everyone, but in particular our casual workers,” said Arsenal Managing Director Vinai Venkatesham. “This gesture is intended to ease their financial uncertainty.”
Football Association (FA) rules say the season should end by 1 June but the FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game bodies, along with players’ and managers’ associations, have agreed to extend the formal end-date for the 2019-20 season.
Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 20:01:44 IST
