Coronavirus Outbreak: Preity Zinta watches her 1998 film Soldier during isolation, says she misses co-star Bobby Deol

While practicing self-isolation, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday took a trip down the memory lane and said "watching Soldier after forever" as she shared a clip from the movie on social media.

The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a still from the romantic-action movie and wrote that she missed her co-star Bobby Deol.

Here is her tweet

Watching “Soldier” after forever with mom & hubby Cuz Tuesday night is Hindi movie night ❤️ and I cannot say no to mom and Gene Miss you #BobbyD#Day21#quarantine#stayhome#staysafe#tingpic.twitter.com/AG3ZHL9bBg — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 1, 2020

Like many other Bollywood stars, Preity Zinta is making the best use of her social media platforms in raising awareness about the coronavirus. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actess also urged people not to abandon their pets, as there has been a lot of misinformation on social media claiming that animals spread coronavirus.

Here is her post

Recently, the actress had pledged support to Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund, set up to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country. She also asked her fans and followers to donate as much as they can.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 12:12:06 IST

