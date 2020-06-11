You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Players temporarily allowed to play for up to three clubs over season, says FIFA

Reuters Jun 11, 2020 22:55 PM IST

Bern: Players will be allowed to play for up to three clubs, instead of two, during the course of a season in a temporary rule change to alleviate the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the sport, FIFA said on Thursday.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Players temporarily allowed to play for up to three clubs over season, says FIFA

Representational image. Reuters

The global football body added that the move was “to avoid any concerns regarding unemployed players.”

FIFA also said it would allow national associations to open their transfer window for the 2020/21 season before the current campaign has finished.

It said the change was intended to allow clubs to complete the 2019/20 season with their original squad, even where the campaign had been extended from May into June and July as is the case in a number of European countries.

Click here for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 22:55:48 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, FIFA, Football, KickingAround


Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder can affect non-smokers too; smaller airways may be to blame, finds study

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres