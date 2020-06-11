Coronavirus Outbreak: Players temporarily allowed to play for up to three clubs over season, says FIFA
Bern: Players will be allowed to play for up to three clubs, instead of two, during the course of a season in a temporary rule change to alleviate the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the sport, FIFA said on Thursday.
The global football body added that the move was “to avoid any concerns regarding unemployed players.”
FIFA also said it would allow national associations to open their transfer window for the 2020/21 season before the current campaign has finished.
It said the change was intended to allow clubs to complete the 2019/20 season with their original squad, even where the campaign had been extended from May into June and July as is the case in a number of European countries.
