Coronavirus Outbreak: Pidilite Industries to contribute Rs 25 cr towards Covid-19 relief funds

Press Trust of India Apr 13, 2020 14:32 PM IST

Mumbai: Pidilite Industries on Monday said it will contribution of Rs 25 crore towards relief funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Representational image. Reuters

This contribution will be made to the central as well as other emergency state relief funds, the company said in a statement.

Pidilite Industries Ltd Managing Director Bharat Puri said, “We stand in solidarity with the people of India and our government''s efforts to overcome this unprecedented pandemic."

He further said that the company will continue to care for the health and well-being of its partners and employees while constructively supporting the various relief efforts announced by the government.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 14:32:27 IST

