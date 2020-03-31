Coronavirus Outbreak: Philippines reports 10 new deaths, taking toll to 88; total number of positive cases 2,084 so far
Manila: The Philippines recorded on Tuesday its largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths and infections, as it ramped up testing with the arrival of thousands of kits from abroad and the opening of new laboratories.
Ten more deaths took the toll to 88, while the tally of infections rose to 2,084, with 538 additional cases, said health ministry official Maria Rosario Vergeire.
The ministry has opened new labs and run more than 15,000 tests, a five-fold jump from about 3,000 last week, she said, adding that more hospitals were seeking government approval to function as testing centres.
“We have six more laboratories to conduct tests,” Vergeire said. “We are also conducting contact tracing to find possibly infected persons.”
Philippine hospitals are struggling with a shortage of protective gear, manpower and testing capacity, as are hospitals elsewhere.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
The Philippines, the third country after China and Italy to order home quarantine for a large part of its population of 107 million had until recently reported fewer cases than expected, with many deaths.
Authorities had attributed that to a lack of testing kits and lab capacity.
President Rodrigo Duterte has put retired generals among his cabinet in charge of the task force battling the crisis, saying its management requires military-style discipline.
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 19:28:20 IST
Tags : China, Corona, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Philippines, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Philippines, Coronavirus Update, Italy, Maria Rosario Vergeire, NewsTracker, Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Toll in Italy crosses 10,000; Donald Trump mulls lockdown in COVID-19 'hotspots' as US records surge in cases