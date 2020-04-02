Pema Khandu says his tweet claiming lockdown will end on 15 April was 'lapse' on part of officer with limited knowledge of Hindi
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Thursday tweeted that the 21-day lockdown to restrict the spread of coronavirus will end on 15 April. The tweet was posted on Khandu's Twitter account moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing.
“Completion of lockdown will end on 15 April next. But it doesn't mean free will to move out on streets. We all must be responsible in slowing down. Lockdown and social distancing (is) the only way to fight #COVID19. PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightCorona,” read the tweet which was deleted later.
News agency ANI shared a screenshot of the tweet.
Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu tweets after the video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/yOr8iMaX5p
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020
After deleting the original post, Khandu in a new tweet blamed an officer whose “comprehension in Hindi was limited.”
The tweet with respect of lockdown period was uploaded by an officer whose comprehension in Hindi was limited. And therefore same was removed. @TimesNow https://t.co/7nuUT7QfCx — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 2, 2020
During his meeting with chief ministers, Modi praised the efforts taken by state governments to restrict the spread of COVID-19.
Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here
He also stressed on the formulation of common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of population once the lockdown ends.
Modi had announced a 21-day complete lockdown from 25 March to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
There were reports in the media last week that the 21-day lockdown will be further extended. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba had called the reports baseless.
Over 48,000 people have died and more than 9 lakh infected by COVID-19 globally. In India, 50 people have died of coronavirus and nearly 2,000 have tested positive for the virus.
Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 18:12:42 IST
