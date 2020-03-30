Coronavirus Outbreak: Paytm refreshes its app UI, streamlines the payment process for electricity, gas bills and more

Paytm has come up with a revamped user interface (UI) to streamline payment processes at a time when the country is under lockdown due to coronavirus.

The company has simplified the payment process for services such as mobile and DTH recharges, water, electricity, credit card, and gas bills, and for the payment of insurance premiums.

Paytm has improved the UI so that users can easily spot the essential payments icon.

The company has also introduced an ‘Information and help centre’ to provide information on coronavirus verified by the government and health authorities.

Under this section, the app offers self-assessment scanning powered by Apollo 24/7, a screening app created by Apollo Hospitals. This scanning feature is based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Union Health Ministry.

However, users are asked to not take this scan as expert medical advice and to visit a doctor if they show symptoms of COVID-19. The scan only helps people know how likely they are to contract the virus.

Apart from these, the company is asking users for contribution to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) on the app. Paytm has already announced that it is aiming at contributing Rs 500 crore to the fund.



Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 15:17:09 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Lockdown, Paytm, Paytm User Interface, PM-CARES