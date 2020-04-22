You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Part of civil aviation ministry's office in Delhi sealed after employee tests positive

Asian News International Apr 22, 2020 19:03 PM IST

New Delhi: Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) wing at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi has been sealed and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been asked to sanitise the premises after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, ministry sources said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Part of civil aviation ministrys office in Delhi sealed after employee tests positive

Representational image. PTI

An employee of the ministry, who had attended office on 15 April has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The ministry has asked the patient's colleagues who came in contact with him to go into self-isolation as a precaution.

"Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling," it said in another tweet.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the ministry has extended all possible medical help and support to the person.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 19:03:02 IST

Tags : Civil Aviation Ministry, Coornavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Hardeep Singh Puri, NewsTracker

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases went up to 7.5 days in India: What does doubling rate mean and how is this an improvement?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 22 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 22 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres