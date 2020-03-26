Coronavirus Outbreak: Paris Saint-Germain selling limited-edition jersey in bid to raise money for local hospitals
Paris Saint-Germain is selling a new jersey online with the profits going to local hospitals and nursing staff dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The French champion's jersey bears the emblem “Tous Unis” (All United) on the front.
To deal with the crisis linked to #COVID2019, @PSG_English continues to move in support of nursing staff.
The Club is putting on sale today on its official online store a jersey « » associating its colors with those of @APHP. https://t.co/RUlUdxUcqZ
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 26, 2020
A total of 262,500 euros (about $288,000) will be raised if all 1,500 jerseys priced at 175 euros ($192) are sold.
PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi says “we can only be sensitive to and grateful for the astounding work" that medical staff on the front line have done against the virus.
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 18:55:16 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, KickingAround, Paris-Saint Germain
