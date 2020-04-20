Coronavirus Outbreak: Oyo supports asset owners as occupancy plunges after extension of lockdown
New Delhi: With plunging occupancy rates due to COVID-19 lockdown, hotel chain and room aggregator Oyo said on Monday it is taking a series of measures to support asset owners in different regions of the country.
A total of Rs 24 crore discounts have been offered to over 3,000 Oyo partners to lessening the burden of payments due and accrued.
At the same time, thousands of partners who wanted to become a part of Oyo Secure, a financial product similar to an online wallet for simplified deal benefits and real-time visibility of their earnings, were offered support in terms of reduced joining amounts as well as a 30 percent top-up for every recharge to the asset owner's Oyo Secure wallet.
Partners whose financials are most affected by COVID-19 have been given steep take rate discounts up to almost 100 percent waivers to support them throughout this tough time, Oyo said in a statement.
"Despite the significant economic pressures on the industry, Oyo is committed to doing what it can to help its partners during these testing times," said Sharad Saxena, chief supply officer for franchise business at Oyo India and South Asia.
The company operates in over 800 cities across 80 countries, including the United States, Europe, Britain, India, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Japan.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 20:24:09 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Lockdown, NewsTracker, Occupancy Rate, Online Wallet, Oyo, Oyo Secure, Room Aggregator
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 20: Countries gradually lift lockdown, grim future for the Olympics, China fields further accusations
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 20: Over 500 deaths, Goa declared COVID-19 free, states ease out of lockdown
-
How to step out for essentials during the lockdown and after it is lifted
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: COVID-19 count in Delhi reaches 1,893; No decision yet on starting domestic, international flights, says Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak lights up with Indian flag in show of solidarity; Narendra Modi shares pic
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh sees 20% drop in property prices