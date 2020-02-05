Coronavirus outbreak: Over 5,900 passengers from 41 flights screened at Jaipur airport, no positive cases till now
Jaipur: Over 5,900 passengers from 41 flights have been screened for the novel coronavirus at the Jaipur International Airport and till now, no positive case has been reported in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.
Blood samples of 44 suspects have been taken for examination till date, of which 26 have been found negative and report of remaining 18 suspects is yet to come, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. A total of 5,927 passengers from 41 flights have been screened for symptoms of the virus, he said.
Singh held a review meeting at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur and directed officials to maintain vigil and ensure ample facilities are available at isolation ward to meet any emergency.
Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 21:38:26 IST
