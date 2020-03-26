Coronavirus Outbreak: Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back, second batch to be evacuated today

New Delhi: Over 500 German citizens stranded in India amid the nationwide lockdown were flown back to their homeland on Wednesday night, German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner informed on Thursday.

"Today's update on our repatriation efforts. First evacuation flight (A380) with over 500 people left last night. Second one to be airborne tonight. Thanks also to the Indian authorities for the great cooperation!" Lindner tweeted.

Countries like Russia, Japan, Germany, and Ukraine have been carrying out special operations to evacuate their citizens stranded in India following the announcement of a nationwide 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Russia on Wednesday had evacuated 464 of its nationals from India.

It may be noted that the Central government has banned the operations of international commercial passenger flights to India from 22 March to 29 March.

India has reported 649 cases of the novel coronavirus, of which 593 are active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry update on Thursday morning.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 13:42:50 IST

