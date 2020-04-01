Coronavirus Outbreak: Over 200 stranded at Majnu Ka Tilla gurdwara quarantined; what we know so far
Around 210 people have been stranded at a gurdwara in Majnu Ka Tilla in North Delhi since 28 March after the government announced a 21-day lockdown to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Authorities in Delhi and Punjab have stepped in to evacuate the people and are shifting them to a school in Nehru Vihar where they will be quarantined.
Along with pilgrims, other people were also taking shelter in the gurdwara after the lockdown came into effect on 25 March.
The area has been cordoned off and the gurdwara and the area in its vicinity are being sanitised.
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted an appeal to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to provide help and take immediate action to rescue the people.
“It would be a disaster if any one of them is COVID-19 positive,” Sirsa said.
https://twitter.com/mssirsa/status/1244950683213647872?s=20
Sirsa, a BJP legislator, said that people from Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram walked near the gurdwara in anticipation that they would get buses to Punjab.
Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus
“None of the 205 people stranded are gurdwara employees or related to them. They are the ones who have come here to seek shelter,” he added.
There had been no cases of infected people and the doctors are completely monitoring and checking them, he said.
https://twitter.com/mssirsa/status/1245273203393441794?s=20
The incident comes within a few hours after several people linked to a religious congregation at a Nizamuddin markaz were tested positive for coronavirus.
The coronavirus pandemic raging across the world has affected over 1,600 people in India, killing 38. The national capital so far reported 120 confirmed cases. Globally, the virus has affected over 8 lakh people.
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 17:06:47 IST
Tags : Amarinder Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, Delhi, Gurdwara, Majnu Ka Tilla, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect