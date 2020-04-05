Coronavirus Outbreak: Over 1,300 Tablighi Jamaat attendees identified in Uttar Pradesh; maximum from Meerut and Varanasi
Meerut: A total of 1,302 people, who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, have been identified in Uttar Pradesh and around 1,000 of them have been quarantined, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Awasthi on Saturday.
Of them, 307 have been identified in Meerut, 242 in Varanasi, 230 in Gorakhpur, 148 in Bareilly, 115 in Agra, 83 in Lucknow, 51 in Prayagraj, 33 in Kanpur, 23 in Lucknow Commissionerate and 70 in Noida.
Earlier in the day, a total of 31 out of 137 Tablighi Jamaat attendees tested positive for the coronavirus in Agra, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh. There are 37 active cases of COVID-19 in the district till now, he said.
Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 09:15:53 IST
