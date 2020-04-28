Coronavirus Outbreak: Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Quincy Jones to appear in global relief livestream
Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and former President George W Bush will be among 200 star-studded participants in a 24-hour global livestream event.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
The Call to Unite event will kick off Friday (1 May) evening to offer performances and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Event organizers hope participants can help inspire people to “emerge from this crisis better than when it began.”
Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, and Alanis Morissette are expected to participate in the event.
Each participant will answer calls in their own way, whether through performing a song, sharing a story, or offering a prayer.
The event will be live-streamed at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn, and SiriusXM Stars.
Check out the posts
May 1 @ 8pm EDT. Streaming everywhere on earth. Everyone is invited. #AnswerTheCall pic.twitter.com/cpM4gNwdrO
— UNITE (@TheCallToUnite) April 25, 2020
We are honored to have such incredible talent joining us to #AnswerTheCall. Join them on May 1 at 8pm EDT! @mariashriver @QuincyDJones @joshgroban @DeepakChopra @EvaLongoria @common @TheMandyMoore @leannrimes @98official @charlidamelio @amygrant @RickWarren @djjazzyjeff215 pic.twitter.com/pFnQm9t7rj — UNITE (@TheCallToUnite) April 26, 2020
You are invited to join The Call to Unite.
Starting next Friday, May 1 at 8PM EDT, unite with people across every imaginable divide for the world’s first 24hr broadcast celebrating our shared humanity. Everyone is invited. Everyone belongs.#answerthecall https://t.co/s4KAfMy0jk pic.twitter.com/cQ9mjoT55C
— UNITE (@TheCallToUnite) April 25, 2020
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
