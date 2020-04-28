Coronavirus Outbreak: Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Quincy Jones to appear in global relief livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and former President George W Bush will be among 200 star-studded participants in a 24-hour global livestream event.

The Call to Unite event will kick off Friday (1 May) evening to offer performances and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Event organizers hope participants can help inspire people to “emerge from this crisis better than when it began.”

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, and Alanis Morissette are expected to participate in the event.

Each participant will answer calls in their own way, whether through performing a song, sharing a story, or offering a prayer.

The event will be live-streamed at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn, and SiriusXM Stars.

