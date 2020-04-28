You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Quincy Jones to appear in global relief livestream

FP Staff Apr 28, 2020 09:26 AM IST

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and former President George W Bush will be among 200 star-studded participants in a 24-hour global livestream event.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The Call to Unite event will kick off Friday (1 May) evening to offer performances and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Event organizers hope participants can help inspire people to “emerge from this crisis better than when it began.”

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, and Alanis Morissette are expected to participate in the event.

Each participant will answer calls in their own way, whether through performing a song, sharing a story, or offering a prayer.

The event will be live-streamed at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn, and SiriusXM Stars.

Check out the posts

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 09:26:19 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Call To Unite, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Relief Livestream, George W. Bush, Jennifer Garner, JULIA ROBERTS, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Coronavirus India Roundup, April 27: CMs want lockdown extended, recovery rate improving, MP now has over 100 deaths

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 28 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 28 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres