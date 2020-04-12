Coronavirus Outbreak: Olympics silver medallist shooter Vijay Kumar undergoing law training in lockdown
New Delhi: Locked down in a training college near Palampur, Olympic silver medallist shooter Vijay Kumar has started learning law online as part of his training for the DSP post he holds in Himachal Pradesh Police.
Kumar, who won silver in the 25m rapid fire pistol event in 2012 Olympics, also needed to undergo physical training but that has been postponed in the wake of the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have stopped my physical training but still taking online law classes. Physical training is not possible at the moment as we have to maintain social distancing. I an confined to the training college in Daroh. There is no connection with the outside world," the 34-year-old told PTI Bhasha.
Kumar, however, said getting the daily essentials in the times of crisis is not an issue for him.
"There are people who are ensuring that essentials reach us in time," said the Hamirpur-resident, who was in the Indian Army for 15 years.
Kumar urged people to follow government guidelines on lockdown.
"I am amazed that some of the people are still not practising social distancing. The police is working round the clock to ensure lockdown guidelines are followed but some people are still not paying attention. It is the only way you can defeat this virus," he added.
The global death toll from the pandemic has crossed one lakh.
Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 15:13:21 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Shooting, Vijay Kumar
