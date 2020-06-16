Coronavirus Outbreak: Olympic Gold Quest, GoSports Foundation join hands to raise funds for grassroots hockey personnel
The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating effect across the hierarchy of the sporting ecosystem. But it is at the grassroots that the financial effects of the almost three-month nation-wide lockdown have been most acutely felt.
This is why Olympic Gold Quest and GoSports Foundation ― two of the country’s foremost non-governmental, not-for-profit organisations, which have helped several of the nation’s top Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls ― joined hands to try and raise Rs 20 lakh in funds to support 200 of the most vulnerable people at the grassroots of India’s hockey ecosystem. The initiative is called Let’s Stick Together.
I am saddened to see the severe impact of #COVID19 on grassroots #Hockey #LetsStickTogether is a joint initiative of @OGQ_India & @GoSportsVoices to raise Rs.20L by 15th July to help 200 players/coaches/staff struggling to earn a living
Please donate: https://t.co/sS7FgOhzO1 pic.twitter.com/Fo7Lk6IhVy
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) June 16, 2020
"The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has adversely affected many of those who keep our sports ecosystem alive. Many members of the grassroots hockey community, the sport which has given me so much, are facing severe financial hardships. These include groundsmen, coaches, and talented young hockey players at the grassroots level," said Viren Rasquinha, the CEO and Director of OGQ, in a video appeal. "We're proposing a humble effort to keep the hockey fire burning in our country against numerous odds. This is a call to action."
Rasquinha later tweeted that they had already managed to raise funds for 100 beneficiaries through generous benefactors.
