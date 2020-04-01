Coronavirus Outbreak: Olivia Nikkanen, known for The Society, Supergirl, tests positive, actress reveals on Instagram

The Society actress Olivia Nikkanen has tested for the novel coronavirus. The 21-year-old appeared on Instagram Live with her co-star Kathryn Newton for the health update.

Nikkanen said she was feeling better but still had some tightness in her chest. According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, the actress said, “This is a scary thing. It's all-consuming...I’m glad that I’m okay and that my mom is okay."

She also documented her experience on Instagram highlights saying she came down with body aches, chills and temperature on 13 March, which escalated on 14 March and on 19 March she was diagnosed.

For those interested in how she had been treating her symptoms, Nikkanen revealed she took Tylenol for her fever and chest pain and drank lots of fluid along with getting plenty of rest.

She had also earlier shared a post regarding self-quarantine, where she wrote, "We are living in an unprecedented time that will no doubt change history forever and no person should be left behind. If I can flatten the curve and protect those at risk, I will do so gladly."

Olivia Nikkanen is best known for her roles on shows The Society and Supergirl.

