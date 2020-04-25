Coronavirus Outbreak: Norwich defend decision to furlough staff despite reversal from Liverpool, Tottenham
Despite high-profile reversals by Liverpool and Tottenham, Norwich has defended its decision to place some non-playing staff on furlough during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Canaries are one of only two English Premier League clubs using the scheme. Employees receive 80% of wages from the British government up to 2,500 pounds ($3,000) although, in this instance, Norwich is making up the remaining 20%.
Newcastle is the other top-flight club to turn to the job retention program while Liverpool, Tottenham and Bournemouth made U-turns on their decisions to furlough staff following heavy criticism.
“The decision we made was in the best interests of the club and its staff. We’ve been very transparent that we’re run in a self-financed manner," Norwich chief operating officer Ben Kensell told BBC Radio Norfolk. "Ultimately, if we had the available cash flow to not have to take up schemes then, like other football clubs have, we would."
Last-place Norwich, which has nine games remaining, is reportedly budgeting for a loss of between 18-35 million pounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.
