Coronavirus Outbreak: Noida DM asks landlords to postpone rent collection by a month from tenants hit by lockdown
The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar has issued an order asking landlords in Noida to take rent from the tenants only after a month.
The order comes amid reports that many tenants, hit by the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, were forced to leave their accommodation after failing to pay rent.
Noida District Magistrate BN Singh took to Twitter to share a copy of the order. “Order by which landlords in Gautam Buddha Nagar can take rent from workers (tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate,” read the caption of his tweet.
Order by which Landlords in Gautambuddhanagar can take rent from workers ( tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate. pic.twitter.com/ucn5I0oe68
— DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 28, 2020
The advisory also contains a punishment clause under which landlords found violating the order would be sentenced up to one year in prison or imposed with a penalty, or both. The order states that in case a tenant dies because of eviction, the imprisonment can be extended for up to two years. The advisory came a day after Singh asked landlords not to compel their tenants for rent in view of the prevailing situation. In an earlier tweet, the DM wrote, “If you are a landlord then don’t compel your tenants to pay the rent right now. In case you feel that he doesn’t have money to pay rent allow him. We have to tide over till the issue remains.”
Dear Residents of Gautambuddhanagar: if you are a landlord then don’t compel your tenants to pay the rent right now. In case you feel that he doesn’t have money to pay rent allow him. We have to tide over till the issue remains.
— DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 27, 2020
In a bid to arrest the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March announced a 21-day country-wide lockdown starting from 25 March. Over 850 people have contracted the infection in the country and more than 15 have succumbed to it.
The Central Government announced a package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to provide relief to various sections of the society who are bearing the brunt of the lockdown.
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 20:02:51 IST
Tags : BN Singh, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, DM Noida, India In Lockdown, Landlord, Lockdown, Noida, Noida Coronavirus, Renting
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 600; Modi, Kejriwal say discrimination against medical staff won't be tolerated
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India