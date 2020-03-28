Coronavirus Outbreak: Noida DM asks landlords to postpone rent collection by a month from tenants hit by lockdown

The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar has issued an order asking landlords in Noida to take rent from the tenants only after a month.

The order comes amid reports that many tenants, hit by the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, were forced to leave their accommodation after failing to pay rent.

Noida District Magistrate BN Singh took to Twitter to share a copy of the order. “Order by which landlords in Gautam Buddha Nagar can take rent from workers (tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate,” read the caption of his tweet.

Order by which Landlords in Gautambuddhanagar can take rent from workers ( tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate. pic.twitter.com/ucn5I0oe68 — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 28, 2020

The advisory also contains a punishment clause under which landlords found violating the order would be sentenced up to one year in prison or imposed with a penalty, or both. The order states that in case a tenant dies because of eviction, the imprisonment can be extended for up to two years. The advisory came a day after Singh asked landlords not to compel their tenants for rent in view of the prevailing situation. In an earlier tweet, the DM wrote, “If you are a landlord then don’t compel your tenants to pay the rent right now. In case you feel that he doesn’t have money to pay rent allow him. We have to tide over till the issue remains.”

Dear Residents of Gautambuddhanagar: if you are a landlord then don’t compel your tenants to pay the rent right now. In case you feel that he doesn’t have money to pay rent allow him. We have to tide over till the issue remains. — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 27, 2020

In a bid to arrest the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March announced a 21-day country-wide lockdown starting from 25 March. Over 850 people have contracted the infection in the country and more than 15 have succumbed to it.

The Central Government announced a package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to provide relief to various sections of the society who are bearing the brunt of the lockdown.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 20:02:51 IST

