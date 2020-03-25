Coronavirus Outbreak: Nod to manufacturers to produce ethanol-based hand sanitiser up to 30 June, says Delhi govt

New Delhi: In view of the shortage of hand sanitiser in the market post the coronavirus outbreak, permission has been granted to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to produce such items based on ethanol up to 30 June, authorities said on Wednesday.

Permission granted to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to manufacture ethnol based hand sanitizers for a period upto 30th June 2020. No separate licenses is required for the same. pic.twitter.com/jpYQshgmHi — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 25, 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in a tweet, shared a copy of a circular with regard to the decision taken by the Drug Control Department of the Kejriwal government, and also said, "No separate license is required for the same."

The decision to "grant conditional permission/approval to manufacture ethanol-based sanitiser/hand cleanser/hand rub to manufacturers of drugs, homeopathic medicine manufacturers/cosmetic manufacturers in Delhi for a period up to 30 June only shall be deemed cancelled/withdrawn automatically, unless otherwise extended," the order said.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 16:15:00 IST

Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Delhi, Delhi Government, Ethanol, NewsTracker, Sanitisers