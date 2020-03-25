Coronavirus Outbreak: Nod to manufacturers to produce ethanol-based hand sanitiser up to 30 June, says Delhi govt
New Delhi: In view of the shortage of hand sanitiser in the market post the coronavirus outbreak, permission has been granted to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to produce such items based on ethanol up to 30 June, authorities said on Wednesday.
Permission granted to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to manufacture ethnol based hand sanitizers for a period upto 30th June 2020. No separate licenses is required for the same. pic.twitter.com/jpYQshgmHi
— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 25, 2020
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in a tweet, shared a copy of a circular with regard to the decision taken by the Drug Control Department of the Kejriwal government, and also said, "No separate license is required for the same."
The decision to "grant conditional permission/approval to manufacture ethanol-based sanitiser/hand cleanser/hand rub to manufacturers of drugs, homeopathic medicine manufacturers/cosmetic manufacturers in Delhi for a period up to 30 June only shall be deemed cancelled/withdrawn automatically, unless otherwise extended," the order said.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 16:15:00 IST
Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Delhi, Delhi Government, Ethanol, NewsTracker, Sanitisers
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities