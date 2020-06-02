Coronavirus Outbreak: Bihar govt closes registration of migrant workers for mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine
Patna: Migrant workers returning to Bihar will not have to undergo the mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine any more, as the movement of people has opened across the country, a state government official said on Tuesday, a move that can lead to a further spurt in COVID-19 cases.
The registration of migrants for the purpose of quarantine closed on Monday, the official of the Disaster Management department said.
More than 8.77 lakh people have been discharged from quarantine centres after completing the 14-day quarantine period. Besides, 5.30 lakh migrants are still lodged in block and district level quarantine centres.
"We have stopped the registration of migrants from Monday for putting them in 14-day institutional quarantine...Why will anyone (migrant) be registered and for what when restrictions on the movement of people have been lifted in the country. How do you know who is migrant because now anyone can come either by train, bus, car or any other mode?" Disaster Management Departments Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit told PTI. He said quarantine facilities were introduced when the movement of people was either banned or restricted.
During the lockdown, people had to obtain passes from the competent authorities to undertake travel from one place to another. But with the introduction of Unlock 1, such requirement has been done away with, he said.
He, however, asserted that door-to-door health monitoring will continue.
The officer said quarantine centres will be closed after 15 June when the 14-day quarantine period of the last batch of registered migrants will end.
"Why quarantine centres will remain open when there will be no one at these centres after the arrival of the last batch which was supposed to reach Bihar by 1 June?
"We had written a letter to the official concerned to send the special (Shramik) train by June 1. If we take that into account, the quarantine period will come to an end on 15 June," he said.
Schools also have to be vacated for starting academic activities, he said.
So far, 28 to 29 lakh migrants have reached Bihar in its biggest-ever evacuation exercise, he claimed.
The state governments decision comes at a time when many migrants returning to Bihar have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a massive surge in the number of cases.
According to the data released by the state Health Department, the number of migrants who have tested positive since 3 May is 2,743. Bihar had reported 3,872 cases and 23 deaths till Monday evening.
Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 15:50:35 IST
Tags : BIhar, Bihar covid19 Cases, Coronavirus Outbreak, covid19, covid19 Bihar, covid19 Cases In Bihar, Institutional Quarantine, Migrant Workers, Quarantine
Trending
-
COVID-19 Treatment: Bemcentinib, Heparin and 3 other drugs to be tested by UK in their ACCORD programme
-
Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says
-
COVID-19 Testing: Gold nanoparticle-based test kit can give results within 10 minutes
-
New French study suggests 10% of diabetes patients who contract COVID-19 die within a week
-
COVID-19 Antibody Treatment: South Korea's Celltrion announces positive results from preclinical studies
-
World Milk Day 2020: Eight types of milk and the amazing benefits you can get from them
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,091 people test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra today; confirmed cases rise to 54,758 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Junior assistant in Delhi LG's office tests positive for COVID-19; samples from 40 staff members taken
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: With 1,82,143 COVID-19 cases reported till date, India now seventh worst-affected country, says WHO
-
Pfizer CEO says COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready by October this year; 'will have enough evidence of safety, efficacy'