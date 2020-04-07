Coronavirus Outbreak: No international matches for Indian hockey teams till June
New Delhi: Two FIH Pro League ties involving the senior men's team, junior men's Asia Cup and senior women's Asian Champions Trophy are among a host of international hockey events, where India was scheduled to take part, that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan, Hockey India informed about the postponement of the events which were a part of its Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions (ACTC).
Throw🔙 to the time we held outdoor photoshoots! 📷#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/5WOC80mlR1
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 7, 2020
The junior women's Asia Cup (6-12 April in Kakamigahara, Japan), senior women's team's tour of Germany and Netherlands (11-17 April, 18 -27 April), men's team's away Pro League matches against Germany and England (24 April to 5 May), junior men's Asia Cup (4-12 June, Dhaka), women's Asian Champions Trophy (14-21 June, Donghae, Korea) and UCD U-23 6-Nations Tournament involving junior women (14-27 June, Dublin) are the events which have been affected by the global pandemic.
"The new dates for the above-mentioned tournaments will be intimated to SAI once finalised and approved by the International Hockey Federation and the Asian Hockey Federation," Hockey India executive director RK Srivastava said in the letter.
"The approved budget in the ACTC for the period up to 30 September 2020 would be utilised for foreign exposures/tournaments once the new scheduled is worked out, post the COVID-19 situation," he added.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 19:12:01 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, FIH, FIH Pro League, FIH Pro League 2020, Hockey, Hockey India, Indian Hockey Team, International Hockey Federation, SAI, SportsTracker
Trending
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
Most Popular
-
Anti-parasitic drug can kill the growth of coronavirus in cells within 48 hours finds new study
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana reports 62 new cases, total rises to 283; Harsh Vardhan declares AIIMS-Jhajjar as dedicated COVID-19 hospital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases