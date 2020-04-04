Coronavirus Outbreak: Nitin Raut says switching off lights for 9 mins on Sunday could cause blackout across country
Mumbai: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has expressed fear that switching off the lights simultaneously for nine minutes could lead to a multi-state grid collapse and result in a blackout in the entire country.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak
In his statement issued on Friday night, Raut has appealed to the people to keep the necessary lights on at home while igniting lamps and candles on Sunday, as asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to avoid this situation.
His statement came on the day Modi urged the people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.
"Switching off the electricity at one time can reduce the electricity demand. If all lights are switched off at one time for nine minutes there is the possibility of a grid collapse resulting in a blackout in the entire country," Raut said.
"Due to the lockdown, there is a change in the demand and supply situation. If there is a sudden drop or increase in the demand or supply in the grid, there could be a disturbance in the grid frequency," he said.
"Considering the possible situation, citizens and all the electricity generation, distribution and transmission companies should take required precautions," he added.
At present, the power demand in the state has come down from 23,000 MW to 13,000 MW, the minister said.
Due to the lockdown, the industry load is zero. The 13,000 MW load is on essential services and residential, he said.
"If the electricity is switched off together, all power stations can go on high frequency and there is a possibility of grid tripping. If all power stations are shut, there can be multi-state grid failure," the minister added.
Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 13:09:17 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Maharashtra, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, Nitin Raut, Novel Coronavirus
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: G20 leaders to support strengthening WHO's mandate, pledge $5 trillion for global economy
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads