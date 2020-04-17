Coronavirus Outbreak: Nikhil Kumaraswamy gets married at ceremony that flouts lockdown, draws criticism

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and son of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, got married to Revathi on 17 April, amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa.

The glimpses of actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding was shared by news agency Asian News International on Twitter. The wedding took place in Ramnagara, around 40 km from state capital Bengaluru.

ANI credited an “anonymous wedding guest” as the source of the video.

#WATCH Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Ramnagar. (Video source: anonymous wedding guest) pic.twitter.com/5DH9fjNshQ — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

The video shows that all the traditions were followed for the wedding of Nikhil and Revathi. No one was seen maintaining social distancing and even wearing face masks. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan told Asian News International that he has sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner for allowing the wedding to take place amid lockdown. “I have sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner. I will speak to the Superintendent of Police, we need to take action otherwise it will be a complete mockery of the system,” he was quoted as saying.

I have sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner. I will speak to the Superintendent of Police, we need to take action otherwise it will be a complete mockery of the system: CN Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister https://t.co/N8OVxxq3Gt pic.twitter.com/WGl8ZLATZw — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Nikhil got engaged with Revathi at a top hotel in Bengaluru on 10 February.

On 12 February, Nikhil shared a series of images of his engagement ceremony on his Instagram. He thanked everyone adding that he is “Falling short of words to express my feelings at this moment."

The actor added that he could not have found a better soulmate that Revathi and would cherish his life with her.

