Coronavirus Outbreak: Nikhil Kumaraswamy gets married at ceremony that flouts lockdown, draws criticism
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and son of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, got married to Revathi on 17 April, amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa.
The glimpses of actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding was shared by news agency Asian News International on Twitter. The wedding took place in Ramnagara, around 40 km from state capital Bengaluru.
ANI credited an “anonymous wedding guest” as the source of the video.
#WATCH Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Ramnagar. (Video source: anonymous wedding guest) pic.twitter.com/5DH9fjNshQ
— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
The video shows that all the traditions were followed for the wedding of Nikhil and Revathi. No one was seen maintaining social distancing and even wearing face masks. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan told Asian News International that he has sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner for allowing the wedding to take place amid lockdown. “I have sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner. I will speak to the Superintendent of Police, we need to take action otherwise it will be a complete mockery of the system,” he was quoted as saying.
I have sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner. I will speak to the Superintendent of Police, we need to take action otherwise it will be a complete mockery of the system: CN Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister https://t.co/N8OVxxq3Gt pic.twitter.com/WGl8ZLATZw — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
Nikhil got engaged with Revathi at a top hotel in Bengaluru on 10 February.
On 12 February, Nikhil shared a series of images of his engagement ceremony on his Instagram. He thanked everyone adding that he is “Falling short of words to express my feelings at this moment."
The actor added that he could not have found a better soulmate that Revathi and would cherish his life with her.
View this post on Instagram
Firstly want to thank everyone from Revathi and myself to all of u for ur wishes, falling short of words to express my feelings at this moment but all I can say is that we all have heard that marriages are made in heaven and I must say that I sure feel I am in heaven with you right now my love, couldn’t have found a better soulmate than u,feel really blessed and I would cherish every day every minute and every second with u rest of our lives👑💍😍
A post shared by Nikhil Kumar (@nikhilgowda_jaguar) on
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 13:54:36 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Deve Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy, M Krishnappa, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Revathi, Shareworthy
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 15: 170 districts classified as hotspots, 1,076 new cases, spitting in public now illegal
-
2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Jaipur worst-hit in Rajasthan with district reporting 83 of 108 new cases; state's tally climbs to 1,005, toll at 11
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO reviews impact on operations caused by US funding withdrawal, says will work with partners to fill financial gaps
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets