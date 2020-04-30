Coronavirus Outbreak: New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls donates World Cup final shirt to help raise funds
Wellington: New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls will donate the shirt he wore in the heart-stopping final of last year’s World Cup in England to help raise fund for the battle against the COVID-19, media reports said on Thursday.
The 28-year-old will donate the half-sleeve shirt, signed by his teammates, to the local chapter of United Nations’ children’s fund UNICEF, the Stuff website reported.
“...everything that happened at the World Cup last year, that’s a pretty memorable experience,” Nicholls, New Zealand’s topscorer in that tied final which ended with England declared winners on boundary count, told the website.
“I thought I could put that shirt up as a bit of an incentive for people to donate.”
Anyone who donates by Monday, irrespective of the amount, will enter a draw and the owner will get the shirt.
“For me, I wanted to go away from the auction sort of thing, where the highest bidder wins it,” the top-order batsman said.
“I wanted to make it a bit more inclusive and anyone can donate five or 10 dollars and go into the draw to win it. It all adds up. A lot of families and everyone in New Zealand is really feeling the pinch. It’s a small little thing and hopefully, it can make a big difference.”
Earlier this month, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler raised 65,100 pounds ($81,518) for two hospitals in London by auctioning the shirt he wore in the same final at Lord’s.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 19:09:01 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Henry Nicholls, Jos Buttler, SportsTracker, Unicef
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 30: Over 1,700 cases in the last 24 hours, plan to use malaria drug in Dharavi on hold
-
What is Kawasaki disease and how is it linked to COVID-19 in children?
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 29: Vietnam squashes COVID-19 curve, preliminary Remdesivir data released
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 29: Over 1,000 deaths and 31,787 cases so far, Punjab extends lockdown by 2 weeks
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: Are the COVID-19 schemes introduced by the Indian government working for the rural poor?
-
Irrfan Khan’s death is a reminder that medical emergencies other than COVID-19 demand our urgent attention too
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths; confirmed infections jump to 9,318, toll at 400
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh for last 7 days, says state govt; one death so far