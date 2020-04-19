'Need to start economic wheels again': Uddhav Thackeray says Maharashtra govt to allow industries to resume in some areas from tomorrow
New Delhi/Mumbai: Maharashtra, India’s largest regional economy, will allow a limited number of sectors to resume business on Monday, after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus left millions out of work.
Maharashtra, home to financial centre Mumbai, has the biggest share of India’s caseload of 15,713 infections, including a large number now ripping through its densely-packed slums.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told a news conference on Sunday that some activity would be permitted in the least-affected parts of the state while observing a strict lockdown in the red zones that have the maximum number of cases.
“We need to start the economic wheels again. We are giving selective permissions from tomorrow, especially in orange zones and green zones,” he said, referring to areas with lower levels of infection.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown that began late last month until 3 May, but the Union government has allowed states to restart activity amid economic distress in rural areas.
Farming, highway construction and manufacturing will be allowed in hinterland areas not heavily affected by the virus this week, the federal government said.
Thousands of migrant workers fled the big cities for their homes in the countryside, unable to pay for rent or food after the shutdown went into force.
But Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, said there would be no easing of rules in the capital, which accounts for over a third of cases.
Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here
“Currently, lockdown is necessary. No relaxations should be given in the hotspots in the city,” he told a press conference, adding he would review the situation later in the month.
There are fears that South Asia, home to a fifth of the world’s population, could become a major new front in the global war against COVID-19. A big outbreak would overwhelm poorly funded health systems across the region.
On Sunday, the Indian government also revoked permission for e-commerce firms like Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc to supply non-essential goods during the lockdown.
The decision came after the Confederation of All India Traders, which represents millions of small brick-and-mortar businesses, said allowing online firms to deliver non-essential products would give them an unfair advantage.
Trade Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the federal government’s decision. “This will create a level playing field for small retailers,” he said.
Updated Date: Apr 19, 2020 17:26:03 IST
Tags : Corona, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Maharashtra, Coronavirus Mumbai, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, India, Maharashtra, Mumbai, NewsTracker, Uddhav Thackeray
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt says no new cases reported in 2 hotspots for 15 days; containment zones rise to 60
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: COVID-19 count in Delhi reaches 1,893; No decision yet on starting domestic, international flights, says Hardeep Singh Puri