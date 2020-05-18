Coronavirus Outbreak: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family placed under home quarantine in Uttar Pradesh
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town in Muzzafarnagar from Mumbai, police said on Monday.
Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said.
He said the actor and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative.
However, they have been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine, Singh said.
Nawazuddin's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui said the actor came to his ancestral place to celebrate Eid with his family. He, however, said the actor will not meet anyone outside the family in the wake of the situation arising out of coronavirus.
The actor was last seen in 2019's Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Athiya Shetty. His upcoming projects include Ghoomketu, directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra. It is slated to premiere on ZEE5 on 22 May and stars Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav.
Nawazuddin will also share screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia in his brother Shamas' directorial debut Bole Chudiyan.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: May 18, 2020 10:34:32 IST
