Nationwide lockdown enters 6th day: Stay fit at home with these five dumbbell exercises

Being confined in your homes due to the coronavirus lockdown does not mean you have to compromise with your fitness. One can stay in shape with the help of just a pair of dumbbells.

Chest press

Lie on a bench or elevated step and hold the dumbbells above your chest. Bend your elbows so that they are at an angle of 90 degrees. Extend the elbows and bring them down in a controlled manner.

This exercise is well-suited for beginning the full body workout. It affects the chest area and works on the shoulders and triceps.

Goblet squat

A very easy exercise, one needs to hold one dumbbell with both of their hands. Standing with legs wide apart more than the width of their shoulders, sit down in a squat and get up repeatedly. This exercise helps in improving hip and thoracic movement.

Farmers’ walk

One of the simplest of exercises, for farmers’ walk a person just needs to pick up dumbbells and walk briskly. This workout builds total body strength. Stand tall with heavier dumbbells by your sides and start taking short, fast steps. Remember to keep your shoulders tight and back straight.

Cross body hammer curl

Stand erect with the weights by your side and curl each dumbbell towards the opposing shoulder one at a time. Bring the arm down under control and repeat the exercise.

Step ups

Take a step and stand in front of it with two dumbbells in both of your hands. Keep the hands in the same place as you step up on the press and come down.

First climb up on the step with your right foot, bring your left foot up. Then, again bring down one foot after another. Repeat the action with the left foot going first.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 13:57:20 IST

