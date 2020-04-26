Coronavirus Outbreak: National Sports Awards selection process delayed due to lockdown
New Delhi: The process to pick this year's national sports awards has been delayed because of the nation-wide lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic and the applications will be invited next month, a Sports Ministry official told PTI.
The ministry generally invites the nominations for the awards in April while the ceremony to confer them is held on 29 August on the occasion of National Sports Day celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.
But this year, the process is yet to start because of the pandemic, which has so far led to death of more than 800 people in the country and over 2 lakh globally.
The official said the delay was inevitable considering the present circumstances.
"The ministry is yet to issue the circular for National Sports Award applications. Generally, the process should have been completed by the month of April but this year the situation is unprecedented," the official said.
"But hopefully the circular will be issued in May."
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting activities to a standstill not just in the country but across the world.
"Since the last one month all the offices in the country, including government establishments and those of NSFs (National Sports Federations), have been running from home, so the delay was bound to happen," he said.
The National Sports Awards include Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyanchand which were conferred every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
The recipients are selected from a wide range of nominations by a Sports Ministry-appointed committee which includes renowned sports personalities, ministry officials and journalists.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 26, 2020 19:28:59 IST
Tags : Arjuna Award, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Dhyanchand Award, Dronacharya Award, National Sports Awards, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Sports, SportsTracker
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil
-
World Malaria Day 2020: WHO's anti-malaria campaign and target to eliminate malaria from 35 more countries by 2030
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 24: Doubling rate improves to 10 days, Maharashtra sees over 750 cases in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 24: The US records over 3,000 deaths in a day while China records none in a week
-
Q&A: IIT Delhi team who developed low-cost COVID-19 test explain why India needed its own kit
-
World Meningitis Day 2020: Raising awareness about a disease that affects 5 million people every year
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi reports 128 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours; three army personnel test positive in Vadodara
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions
-
Oxford University kicks off coronavirus vaccine trials: First 2 volunteers injected as scientists express 'high degree of confidence'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister