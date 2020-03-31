National Doctors' Day in US 2020: Sundar Pichai, New York governor praise medical fraternity; all you need to know

The coronavirus pandemic, which has affected over 7 lakh people globally and has resulted in over 30,000 deaths, has seen doctors, nurses and other medical personnel emerge as the frontline warriors in the war against the dreaded disease.

Amidst such period of uncertainty falls United States' National Doctors' Day 2020. Celebrated annually on 30 March in America, the day recognises the services rendered by physicians to the nation.

In India, 1 July is celebrated as National Doctors' Day to honour the second Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

History of National Doctors' Day

As per the National Doctors' Day website, the first Doctor's Day observance was 30 March, 1933 in Winder, Georgia. Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr Charles B Almond, decided to create a day to honor physicians.

On 30 March, 1958, a Resolution commemorating Doctor's Day was taken by the United States House of Representatives and in 1990 a legislation was introduced in the House and Senate to establish a National Doctor's Day.

President George Bush designated 30 March as "National Doctor's Day,” on 30 October, 1990.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, expressed his gratitude for healthcare professionals on Twitter.

As the world continues to battle the #COVID19 health crisis, searches for how to help healthcare professionals have surged globally. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare workers who are sacrificing so much to save others. #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/gc5ntrZju3 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 30, 2020

Other users on Twitter too posted their gratitude for healthcare workers on this day.

To each and every doctor putting his or her life at risk to save the lives of others, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You are the unwavering front line soldiers, angels and heroes in this war. You make New York proud.#NationalDoctorsDay — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 30, 2020

Today is #NationalDoctorsDay. Give thanks for our doctors. Pray for our doctors. Now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/B8Mr6dHSeh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 30, 2020

Today is #NationalDoctorsDay. To all those sacrificing their health and their lives combatting the #Covid_19 pandemic, we thank you. We are holding you in our hearts today and always. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 30, 2020

Today is #NationalDoctorsDay but rather than just celebrating the #Doctors, during this time of #COVID19 uncertainty let’s celebrate all #heroes who keep our healthcare system going-nurses/APPs, lab techs, dietary, environmental services, phlebotomy, custodial staff, & others. — Dr. Krutika Kuppalli (@KrutikaKuppalli) March 30, 2020

A number of heroic tales of doctors is emerging from the US, among which a tweet by a surgeon from New York City has gone viral. Cornelia Griggs, a surgeon, posted a picture wearing protective gear, and wrote, "My babies are too young to read this now. And they’d barely recognize me in my gear. But if they lose me to COVID-19, I want them to know Mommy tried really hard to do her job. #GetMePPE #NYC."

My babies are too young to read this now. And they’d barely recognize me in my gear. But if they lose me to COVID I want them to know Mommy tried really hard to do her job. #GetMePPE #NYC pic.twitter.com/OMew5G7mjK — Cornelia Griggs (@CorneliaLG) March 29, 2020

Over one lakh cases of coronavirus have been reported in the US alone. New York City has emerged as a hotspot in the country with over 59,000 cases and over 900 deaths.

