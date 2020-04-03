Coronavirus Outbreak: Narendra Modi tweets Ayurveda tips to boost immunity; few techniques AYUSH Ministry suggests

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 10 lakh people around the world. India, which is already in lockdown, has reported more than 2,300 positive cases.

While there is still no cure for the disease, a lot of health experts are saying that a strong immune system could help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently tweeted to inform people about Ayurveda’s immunity-boosting measures for self-care.

The prime minister said that he has been witnessing a rise in the discussion on topics related to fitness, staying healthy and boosting the immune system. “This is a great sign,” he added.

Modi urged people to make the protocol by Ayush Ministry a part of their lives and also share them with others.

Modi urged people to make the protocol by Ayush Ministry a part of their lives and also share them with others.

To enhance the body's natural defence system during the COVID-19 crisis, these are the measures suggested by the AYUSH ministry:

- Drink warm water throughout the day.

- Practice yogasana, pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes every day.

- Use turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic in cooking.

- Take Chyavanprash 10 gm (teaspoon full) in the morning.

- Drink herbal tea/decoction (kadha) made from tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, shunthi (dry ginger) and raisins once or twice a day. Add jaggery and/or fresh lemon juice.

- Have 150 ml hot milk with half teaspoon Haldi powder once or twice a day.

- Apply sesame oil/coconut oil or ghee in both the nostrils in the morning and evening.

- Perform oil therapy once or twice a day by taking one tablespoon sesame or coconut oil in the mouth (do not drink), swish in the mouth for two to three minutes and spit it off. Rinse your mouth with warm water.

Modi also shared Ayurvedic techniques to get relief from sore throat and dry cough.

- Steam inhalation once a day by adding fresh mint leaves or ajwain seeds in water

- Clove powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken two-three times a day.

