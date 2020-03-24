Coronavirus Outbreak: Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 pm today; when and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation Tuesday at 8 pm regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Modi tweeted that he will share some vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19 with his countrymen in his address.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

This is his second address to the nation on coronavirus within a week. In his last address on 19 March, the prime minister had advocated for a 'Janata Curfew' on 22 March.

Modi had asked people to show their appreciation for medical and essential workers by clapping for them at 5 pm for five minutes on 22 March.

People followed his call and came to their terraces and balconies in large numbers to salute the frontline warriors in India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

When to watch PM Modi’s address

Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 pm on 24 March.

Where to watch the live streaming

The prime minister’s address on coronavirus will be broadcast across several television channels. One can watch it on Doordarshan as well.

The speech will also be live-streamed on the Ministry of Human Resource Development's YouTube Channel.

The coronavirus pandemic has already affected close to 4 lakh people across the world with the toll due to the virus rising above 17,000. In India alone, over 500 people have tested positive for coronavirus with the government issuing lockdown across multiple states.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 18:06:36 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, covid19, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, PM Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi