Coronavirus Outbreak: Narendra Modi holds video conference with CMs, stresses on need for common post-lockdown strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on formulating a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on 14 April.

Interacting with chief ministers in a video conference to discuss measures to combat COVID-19, Modi on Thursday also asked the chief ministers to reach out to community leaders and social welfare organisations, and adopt a community-centric approach in the battle against the pandemic.

The prime minister also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19, the PIB said in a release.

He, however, forewarned that the global situation remains far from satisfactory and informed about speculations of a possible second wave of the spread of the virus in some countries.

Outlining that the common goal for the country is to ensure minimum loss of life, Modi said that in the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the areas of focus.

He also highlighted the necessity of maintaining the supply of essential medical products, availability of raw material for the manufacture of medicines and medical equipment.

Modi also stressed on the necessity to ensure the availability of separate, dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients.

To increase the availability of doctors, he asked the states to tap into the resource pool of AYUSH doctors, organise online training and utilise para-medical staff, NCC and NSS volunteers.

Modi also spoke about the need of setting up crisis management groups at district-level and appointment of district surveillance officers.

He said that data must be taken from the accredited labs for testing to ensure congruence in data of districts, states and the Centre.

He said it is necessary to ensure a staggered release of funds to beneficiaries under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana to avoid crowding at banks.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus

The prime minister also stressed on maintaining social distancing as much as possible in the agriculture sector and urged states to look for alternative platforms for procuring grains apart from APMC, and explore the possibility of creating pooling platforms for rural areas, like those in ride-sharing apps, which can be used for this purpose.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah were also present at the meeting.

India has seen 131 novel coronavirus cases in the last 12 hours after registering over 400 cases on Wednesday alone. The total number of cases in India rose to 1,965 on Thursday, including 1,764 active cases, 151 cured, migrated or discharged patients and 50 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 17:07:25 IST

Tags : Coroanvirus Outbreak, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Lockdown, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi Video Conference, Narendra Modi Video Conference With CMs, NewsTracker