Coronavirus Outbreak: Narendra Modi asks corporates to maintain production lines of essential commodities, prevent black marketing
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked Indian companies to maintain production lines of essential commodities and ensure there is no hoarding as well as black marketing in the wake of the country fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
PM @narendramodi asks India Inc to allow employees to #WorkFromHome; not to cut workforce in spite of #COVIDー19 negative impact on businesses; says several sectors including tourism, construction, hospitality hit by the virus, impact to be felt for some time to come #StayHome pic.twitter.com/dcEUx0N9lu
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 23, 2020
Interacting with industry representatives via video-conferencing, Modi said the impact of the pandemic on the economy will be felt for some time to come with several sectors such as tourism, construction and hospitality being hit.
He asked India Inc to allow employees to work from home and not to cut down on the workforce in spite of the pandemic's negative impact on their businesses.
"He said it is imperative that production of essential items should not be impacted at this time, and black marketing and hoarding be prevented," an official statement quoted him as saying.
Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 20:30:31 IST
Tags : Black Marketing, Construction, Coronavirus, Corporates, COVID-19, Economy, Essential Commodities, Hospitality, India Inc, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, Tourism
