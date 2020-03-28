You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Narendra Modi announces PM-CARES emergency relief fund for COVID-19, urges people to donate

Press Trust of India Mar 28, 2020 21:18 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund will go a long way in creating a healthier India, he said on Twitter. "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19," he said, adding the fund has been constituted respecting that spirit.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 21:18:45 IST

