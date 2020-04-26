Coronavirus Outbreak: Narendra Modi announces COVID Warriors website to link social, civil society organisations with local authorities
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday informed that the government has come up with a digital platform to link volunteers of social organisations, representatives of civil society and local administration.
"My dear countrymen, with utmost humility and deepest respect, I bow to this sentiment displayed by 130 crore countrymen. To facilitate your selfless endeavour towards our country, as per your inclination and time, the government has come up with a Digital Platform called covidwarriors.gov.in," said the Prime Minister.
"Through the medium of this platform, the government has linked volunteers of social organisations, representatives of civil society and local administration with each other. It did not take long for 1.25 crore people to be part of this portal. They comprise doctors, nurses, ASHA-ANM workers, our friends from NCC and NSS and professionals from a myriad of fields. All of them have made the platform their own," he added.
Adding that these people are of immense help at the local level in preparing crisis management plans and implementing them, the Prime Minister also appealed to the people to join the platform and help in serving the country.
It was the 64th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly programme amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown.
Updated Date: Apr 26, 2020 13:53:31 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirusm Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID Warriors, COVID-19, Modi, Narenda Modi, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil
-
World Malaria Day 2020: WHO's anti-malaria campaign and target to eliminate malaria from 35 more countries by 2030
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 24: Doubling rate improves to 10 days, Maharashtra sees over 750 cases in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 24: The US records over 3,000 deaths in a day while China records none in a week
-
Q&A: IIT Delhi team who developed low-cost COVID-19 test explain why India needed its own kit
-
World Meningitis Day 2020: Raising awareness about a disease that affects 5 million people every year
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi reports 128 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours; three army personnel test positive in Vadodara
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions
-
Oxford University kicks off coronavirus vaccine trials: First 2 volunteers injected as scientists express 'high degree of confidence'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister