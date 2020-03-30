Coronavirus Outbreak: Musician Alan Merrill, writer behind hit song 'I Love Rock n Roll' dies at 69
Musician Alan Merrill, co-writer and singer of the original version of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll,' died on Sunday of complications from coronavirus, at the age of 69.
The news was shared by his daughter, Laura Merril, on her Facebook page.
"The Coronavirus took my father this morning," she wrote.
"I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out. He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn't be a ticker on the right-hand side of the CNN/Fox news screen.," continued Laura in her Facebook post.
The late musician was a member of the band The Arrows. Reportedly, it was while in the band, he wrote the song 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' which the band released in 1975.
American singer-songwriter Joan Jett, upon hearing of Merrill's demise, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note.
Here is her statement
— Joan Jett (@joanjett) March 29, 2020
In the music industry, apart from Merrill, coronavirus claimed the life of Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie on Sunday. He was 61.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 11:16:01 IST
