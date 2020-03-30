Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police intercepts tempo carrying 17 migrant labourers in Andheri amid lockdown
Mumbai: A tempo carrying 17 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh was intercepted by Mumbai Police in the Andheri area on Sunday.
The labourers were sent back to their respective homes after being questioned by the police. The police also arranged meals for the labourers.
The tempo has been seized by the Andheri police and a case has been registered against the tempo driver under relevant sections of the law.
The movement of people from one state to another is prohibited as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to contain the highly infectious coronavirus.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 16:28:00 IST
