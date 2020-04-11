Coronavirus Outbreak: Migrant workers in Surat resort to violence fearing lockdown extension, demand return to home states

Migrant workers in Surat resorted to violence on the streets on Friday allegedly fearing extension of lockdown.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here

“Workers here have blocked the roads and even pelted stones. Police were able to reach the spot and have detained around 60-70 people,” said DCP Surat, Rakesh Barot. Barot said the workers were demanding to go back home.

Gujarat:Migrant workers in Surat resorted to violence on street allegedly fearing extension of lockdown."Workers blocked road&pelted stones.Police reached the spot&detained 60-70 people.We've come to know that they were demanding to go back home",said DCP Surat,Rakesh Barot(10.4) pic.twitter.com/q09Z7lsLwR — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

This comes amid speculation that the Centre may extend lockdown beyond 14 April after several States, district administrations, and experts have favoured an extension, as hinted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 21-day lockdown was announced on 24 March in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the toll has reached 199 now.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 08:18:55 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, Gujarat, India Lockdown, Lockdown Extension, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi On Coronavirus, Surat, Surat Migrant Workers