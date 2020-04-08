Coronavirus Outbreak: MG Motor brand ambassador Benedict Cumberbatch has a message for his Indian fans

MG Motor India’s brand ambassador Benedict Cumberbatch has reached out to his fans in the country during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actor asked people to stay indoors as it will help restrict the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on MG Motor India’s Twitter account, Cumberbatch said he has been thinking about everyone in India during these troubling times.

The Sherlock-actor said that much like his fans in India, he too is observing social distancing and is staying indoors.

“Our elderly, our families, our loved ones, our friends and it’s hard the separation is hard,” the actor said.

Cumberbatch added that he can’t imagine how hard it must be in certain conditions in India. “But I guess, it’s really important we all do this, every single one of us, as we all are in this together,” he said.

The Doctor Strange actor concluded his message by saying that he hoped to speak to his fans in India in happier times.

The government of India had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown that came into effect on 25 March in an attempt to “flatten the curve” of COVID–19. So far, India has reported over 110 deaths and more than 4,400 positive cases of coronavirus.

MG Motors started its operation in India in September 2017. The car manufacturer launched its first vehicle, the MG Hector, in 2019.

Benedict Cumberbatch is popular for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has been nominated for an Oscar for essaying the role of British cryptanalyst Alan Turing in the 2014 film The Imitation Game.

