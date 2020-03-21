Coronavirus Outbreak: Mexican Liga MX's president Enrique Bonilla tests positive for COVID-19
Mexico City: The president of Mexico's Liga MX football league announced on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.
League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don't have serious symptoms." He says he'll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division football.
Mexican first-division football matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mexican football learned Tuesday the head of Atlético de San Luis team, Alberto Marrero, also had coronavirus.
Mexico has yet to declare legal bans on public gatherings, but has encouraged its citizens to maintain a healthy distance in crowded places.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 21:55:23 IST
Tags : Alberto Marrero, Atlético De San Luis, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Enrique Bonilla, Football, KickingAround, Liga MX
Trending
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown