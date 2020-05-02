Coronavirus Outbreak: Matteo De Cosmo, art director of Luke Cage, The Punisher, passes away aged 52
New York-based art director Matteo De Cosmo, who worked on popular series such as Luke Cage and The Punisher, has died at the age of 52 due to complications from COVID-19.
He also worked on ABC Studios series Harlem's Kitchen, which halted production in March because of the pandemic.
'Making television is challenging. But there are people that assure you every day with their talent, passion, and smile that anything is possible. Matteo was one of those people. We will miss him,' said Harlem’s Kitchen showrunner Zahir McGhee in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
De Cosmo is survived by his wife, Aris, and son, Marcello.
Matteo De Cosmo, an art director who worked on such Hollywood projects as 'Luke Cage' and 'The Punisher' died on April 21 due to complications from the #coronavirus https://t.co/xMIoraQ7y8
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2020
RIP Matteo. A great guy who was embraced and loved by all and did an incredible job on Season 2 of Luke Cage. https://t.co/e1yXftMCGf via @thr — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) May 2, 2020
We are devastated to learn of the passing of our great friend and original drummer, Matteo de Cosmo, who died after a month-long battle with COVID. Dan wrote this remembrance on his Facebook page and we wanted to share with all of you. https://t.co/1elV6yETTT pic.twitter.com/lMZJOvCc8N
— Barbez (@BarbezMusic) April 25, 2020
