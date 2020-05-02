You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Matteo De Cosmo, art director of Luke Cage, The Punisher, passes away aged 52

FP Staff May 02, 2020 16:36 PM IST

New York-based art director Matteo De Cosmo, who worked on popular series such as Luke Cage and The Punisher, has died at the age of 52 due to complications from COVID-19.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

He also worked on ABC Studios series Harlem's Kitchen, which halted production in March because of the pandemic.

'Making television is challenging. But there are people that assure you every day with their talent, passion, and smile that anything is possible. Matteo was one of those people. We will miss him,' said Harlem’s Kitchen showrunner Zahir McGhee in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

De Cosmo is survived by his wife, Aris, and son, Marcello.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 16:36:00 IST

