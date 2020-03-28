Coronavirus Outbreak: Maruti Suzuki India will help scale up production of ventilators, masks, and protective clothing

Auto maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will work with AgVa Healthcare, an approved manufacturer of ventilators, to "rapidly scale up" the production of ventilators in India. The goal is to hit a volume of 10,000 units per month. This has been done at the request of the government of India.

As per a press release from MSIL, the company will use its suppliers to source parts for and produce the required number of components. It will also work to help scale up production and manage quality control. AgVa Healthcare will be responsible for technology, performance, and related matters. MSIL states that it will also do the legwork with regards to financing, obtaining permissions, etc., and that these services will be provided free of cost to AgVa Healthcare.

Krishna Maruti Limited and Bharat Seats Limited, joint ventures between MSIL and Ashok Kapur, and MSIL and the Replan family respectively, will manufacture masks and protective clothing once approvals arrive. Masks will be supplied to the Haryana and Central governments, with two million masks being donated by Kapur directly.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 14:04:49 IST

