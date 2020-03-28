Coronavirus Outbreak: Maruti Suzuki India will help scale up production of ventilators, masks, and protective clothing
Auto maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will work with AgVa Healthcare, an approved manufacturer of ventilators, to "rapidly scale up" the production of ventilators in India. The goal is to hit a volume of 10,000 units per month. This has been done at the request of the government of India.
As per a press release from MSIL, the company will use its suppliers to source parts for and produce the required number of components. It will also work to help scale up production and manage quality control. AgVa Healthcare will be responsible for technology, performance, and related matters. MSIL states that it will also do the legwork with regards to financing, obtaining permissions, etc., and that these services will be provided free of cost to AgVa Healthcare.
Krishna Maruti Limited and Bharat Seats Limited, joint ventures between MSIL and Ashok Kapur, and MSIL and the Replan family respectively, will manufacture masks and protective clothing once approvals arrive. Masks will be supplied to the Haryana and Central governments, with two million masks being donated by Kapur directly.
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 14:04:49 IST
Tags : AvGa Healthcare, Corona Virus News, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, COVID-19 In India, Health Care, India Lockdown, Maruti Suzuki, Ventilators
Trending
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 600; Modi, Kejriwal say discrimination against medical staff won't be tolerated
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India